Shake off the rust! Tips for getting in shape for Kansas City’s Hospital Hill Run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that it’s spring, it’s the perfect time to shake off the rust … And go for a run.

Many of us haven’t been running since who knows when? But now we have something to look forward to Kansas City’s premiere race: the Hospital Hill Run.

The Crown Center fountains are flowing again, ready to celebrate runners at the finish line of the hospital hill run June 5! If it’s been a while since you’ve run, no worries!

Dr. Meg Gibson shared some tips for getting back in shape.

“Start getting outside now, 12 weeks before the race, which is the perfect time to start training for the half marathon, if that’s your goal,” she said. “If your goal’s a bit smaller, like the 5k, it’s still a good time to get out maybe on a walk-jog program.”

Dr. Gibson works at an “exercise as medicine” clinic. She helps people set fitness goals for themselves. She says now is the time to train.

“No excuses! The pandemic will be in the past, we need to start getting out, getting active, and working on our health and wellness,” she said.

She recommends walking, jogging and working some hills into your training. It is the Hospital Hill Run after all. Organizers will be taking steps to follow city and state pandemic rules.

“We’re going to be able to spread runners out in Washington Park prior to the race. During that time, everyone’s going to be wearing a mask. You’ll keep your mask on through the starting shoot.”

Once you’re racing, you can take the mask off and enjoy your run. Run on your own or as part of a group. The hospital hill run website has training programs to help get you started.

Find out more information, including how you can win prizes, in the video player embedded in this story.