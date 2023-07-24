SHAWNEE, Kan. — A good deed could go a long way for people in Shawnee with municipal fines left to pay.

Residents with outstanding court fines and warrant fees that are not a DUI or seatbelt violations, can now pay a portion of their fine by donating school supplies to the city. The city will accept supplies starting July 24 and will collect until Aug. 4.

If you plan to bring school supplies to the city, you must bring in new school supplies still in its original packaging, along with a receipt to show proof of purchase and the amount paid.

You can make a donation of $15 which will be equivalent to a $50 credit and a $30 donation provides a $100 credit towards a fine.

To participate, you must come in-person to the Shawnee Municipal Court and pay the remaining balance on your fine. If you already have a payment plan in place, the credit will be applied to the monthly payment.

This opportunity is available one time per defendant. You can find a full list of needed school supplies on the city website.