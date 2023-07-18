If trying to beat the heat is raising your utility bills and you are struggling to pay them, there is help available.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If trying to beat the heat is raising your utility bills and you are struggling to pay them, there is help available.

There is an energy event happening Tuesday July, 18 at the Evergy Connect building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spire and Evergy will have a team of energy specialists at the event to help people decide what assistance they need. This year there are additional funding resources that offer double the assistance.

The team of specialists from Evergy and Spire will be on-hand with one on one support to help with income eligible utility payment assistance applications, budget billing and energy saving tools.

The reason you may have noticed that your gas bill for example is a little higher is because there’s more demand during the hot summer months. Natural gas is used to generate electricity to keep your homes cool and higher demand means rising natural gas costs.

Other organizations will be at the energy event including, KC Water, KC Housing Authority and several other organizations.