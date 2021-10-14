‘Spook Easy’ pop-up bar comes to Kansas City metro in time for Halloween

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Enter, if you dare!

A Halloween-themed pop-up bar is bringing boos to patrons who wish to drink with the dead!

Partnering with 3 Trails Brewing Co., Apparition: Spook Easy opened inside the former J. Ott & Co. Undertaking morgue at the Historic Independence Square.

Patrons are handed lanterns upon entry to the haunted bar venue as they descend underground to order Halloween themed cocktails; the Xenomorph, the Nosferatu, the Monster Squad and the Upside-down Old Fashioned.

Apparition is open through the end of October, Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m.

For more Halloween fun, Apparition: Dracula will be opened at Vignettes in North Kansas City.

