Squeeze in some green veggies with chicken Alfredo pasta

Here’s what you need:
Wagon wheel pasta
Jar of Alfredo sauce
frozen peas
spinach
diced roasted chicken or bacon or pancetta
See the Instagram post below or the video above for step-by-step directions.
Easy Dinner Alert 🚨 plus a fun activity for young kids! Chicken Alfredo with wagon wheel pasta, spinach and peas!!! Easy for kids to help with this one, too! — wagon wheel pasta (took about a cup of uncooked pasta from the bag for girls to put on string to make “necklaces” — Jar of Alfredo sauce (we used Newman’s Own brand — frozen peas (as much as you want) — spinach (as much as you want … I put in 4 handfuls) — diced roasted chicken (or could use bacon or pancetta). Boil pasta … tip: boil until al dente (not totally soft, otherwise the wagon wheels all break apart when you stir in the other ingredients)…. sauté spinach in a large skillet or Dutch oven with 1-2 tbsp of olive oil, then stir it all together… add peas, pasta, jar of Alfredo, meat (my chicken was leftover, otherwise cook meat before adding 😉) and cook on medium heat until warm and tasty! Top with Parmesan! Voila! (Ignore the pout on Rosie’s face in the 2nd pic … not related to the food … she had seconds and then mooched some of my husband’s. Pouting because, well, she’s 4. Enough said 😏)
