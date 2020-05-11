Squeeze in some green veggies with chicken Alfredo pasta

Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what you need:

Wagon wheel pasta

Jar of Alfredo sauce

frozen peas

spinach

diced roasted chicken or bacon or pancetta

See the Instagram post below or the video above for step-by-step directions. 

View this post on Instagram

Easy Dinner Alert 🚨 plus a fun activity for young kids! Chicken Alfredo with wagon wheel pasta, spinach and peas!!! Easy for kids to help with this one, too! ⁣ ⁣ — wagon wheel pasta (took about a cup of uncooked pasta from the bag for girls to put on string to make “necklaces” — Jar of Alfredo sauce (we used Newman’s Own brand⁣ — frozen peas (as much as you want)⁣ — spinach (as much as you want … I put in 4 handfuls) ⁣ — diced roasted chicken (or could use bacon or pancetta). ⁣ ⁣ Boil pasta … tip: boil until al dente (not totally soft, otherwise the wagon wheels all break apart when you stir in the other ingredients)…. sauté spinach in a large skillet or Dutch oven with 1-2 tbsp of olive oil, then stir it all together… add peas, pasta, jar of Alfredo, meat (my chicken was leftover, otherwise cook meat before adding 😉) and cook on medium heat until warm and tasty! Top with Parmesan! Voila! ⁣ ⁣ (Ignore the pout on Rosie’s face in the 2nd pic … not related to the food … she had seconds and then mooched some of my husband’s. Pouting because, well, she’s 4. Enough said 😏)

A post shared by Dr. Kelsey Ragsdale (@realkidfood.kc) on

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News