Summer is Back! Kansas City Magazine highlights essential activities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 14 months of pandemic uncertainty, the masks are gone, people are vaccinated and summer activities are on!

“It’s time to get out there and enjoy the season in Kansas City,” writers with the Kansas City Magazine penned in their newest June edition, which highlights the best things to do in KC this summer.

Associate Editor Nicole Kinning joined FOX4 to chat about four of the many amazing experiences.

Oceans of Fun: Riptide Raceway

After a long-awaited, long-delayed debut, Riptide Raceway is open for the first season. At nearly 500-feet long, it’s the world’s longest foam mat waterslide.

“You can race friends, you can race strangers,” Kinning said. “I’m excited to try these out.”

Oceans of Fun opened Memorial Day weekend. Visitors need to make a reservation.

Rock Island Trail/Crane Brewing: beer slushies

Looking for a bit of exercise and then a treat to boot? Crane Brewing in Raytown is situated at the trailhead for the Rock Island Trail. There’s a massive new bridge, and some surprises happening behind the bar too.

“One that we tried was one with their Guava Weiss beer, and it had tequila in it, it had margarita mix, lime,” Kinning said.

Bartenders are now offering beer slushies, a mix of Crane beer, local wine and spirits. The recipes change daily, and they’re perfect for a cool down on a hot day.

Missouri’s largest pool in Lone Jack

Lake Paradise Resort in Lone Jack is home to a half-acre pool, the largest in Missouri. There are no diving boards or slides, just a pool as large as a lake.

The pool sits right on the lake, providing all the joys of nature without the questionable creatures brushing up against your legs. Although, if Marco Polo is your game, this may still happen.

Over-the-top hot dogs

KC Mag writer Natalie Torres Gallagher took the dog days of summer to heart with her exploration of “extremely extra” local hot dogs.

Are they technically sandwiches or not? Who cares when your food looks this good.

