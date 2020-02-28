Sweet tea pork tenderloin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

Pork tenderloin

Cayenne Pepper

Black Pepper

Salt

Sweat Tea Syrup:

1 Cup Sweet Tea

1 1/2 Tsp Corn Starch

1/2 Cup Sugar

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium heat for direct cooking. In a small bowl, combine Milo’s sweet tea syrup, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Rub pork tenderloin with mixture.

Grill pork tenderloin until internal temperature of pork reaches 145 degrees. Let pork rest 5-10 minutes before slicing.

