Taco Town: Kansas City Magazine highlights metro taco joints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is know for its BBQ, but it’s also a taco town.

In it’s March edition, Kansas City Magazine dives face first into the world of tacos. Writers sampled hundreds of shops around the metro and then narrowed it down to the top 35.

Associate editor Nicole Bradley joined FOX4 at 8 a.m. to talk about some of the highlights.

“You walk into a taco place, you want to try every single one,” Bradley said. “We covered everything, so we went all the way up north, we went out to KCK, we went to Blue Springs, we all the way down to Olathe – we covered every nook and cranny in Kansas City.”

Here are some of her top mentions:

Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio in KCK – Deshabrada Tacos

This store is an area institution. Their Deshabrada Tacos have delicious shredded beef, and the restaurant’s salsa bar offers endless combinations. Just be careful to sample small at first. Some of the salsas are really spicy!

The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen in Mission: Cochinita Pibil

This taco is essentially a shredded pork bathed in banana leaves. The meat is super tender, and the reporter who sampled this taco said it may have changed her life.

Cancun Fiesta Fresh in Westport: Tacos Dorados de Birria

This is essentially a beef that’s stewed and shredded. This is kind of saucy and messy, but don’t be afraid to get your fingers (and face) messy. It’s worth it!

In-A-Tub in Kansas City’s Northland: Deep Fried Tacos

A lot of Northlanders may know this taco joint well. It’s deep fried and then sprinkled with a cheese powder. Super unique, definitely worth a try.