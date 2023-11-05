KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you yearn for a taste of Christmas past, vintage market days was the place to do some early holiday shopping this weekend.

More than 100 vendors with booths stuffed with vintage and antique Christmas decor welcomed early holiday shoppers.

Small business owners frequent estate sales and auctions all year so that they can stock their shelves with antique outdoor Christmas decor, ornaments from the 1930s, and Christmas mugs from the 1950s.

If seeing some of those items makes you feel like you’ve stepped into your grandmother’s house, a visit to the old house Omaha booth makes you feel like you’ve stepped into grandma’s closet.

They specialize in vintage gowns, sweaters, bags and jackets. And since the Taylor Swift era began in Kansas City, vintage is all the rage.

“Especially the sports sweaters,” said Emma Kinghorn of Old House Omaha. “Everyone wants to be in that box with her at the chiefs games. Those have especially exploded and any type of team too.”

In fact, anything that small business owners have created for the Taylor/Travis era is a hot commodity. Including t-shirts, sweatshirts and even a jacket that suggests the duo runs on the same tickets for the next presidential election.