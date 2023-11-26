KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ice skating, food, fun and a lot of Christmas cheer!

The 13th annual holiday swing started this weekend.

You can shop small and get all kinds of unique, handmade gifts.

More than 80 Kansas City makers and artisans set up outside Crown Center near the ice rink and beneath the glow of the mayor’s Christmas tree.

The Holiday Swing is a Kansas City tradition for many shoppers and Saturday night’s snow really put folks in the mood for Christmas.

“It’s magical at crown center. It’s like a real-life Hallmark movie,” said Holiday Swing planner Katie Mabry.

“We have the ice-skating rink we have cocoa’s and campfires. Crown Center has brought in about 10 campfires up by the skating rink and it’s just a perfect little Christmas market.”

The Holiday Swing runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 17th. It features a selection of new vendors every weekend.