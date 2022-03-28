KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring has sprung on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

That means the bunny tradition has returned to the shopping district. Crews placed bunny statues around the area Monday morning.

“We’re so excited, you know, signs of spring. Signs of warm weather,” Kendra Goodman, Country Club Plaza, said. We have our tulips popping up and all the flowers coming back. Just kinda signs of Kansas City coming back to life and warmer weather.”

The eight life-size bunny statues are about 100 years old. There are also other animal statues that people can look for when they visit the Plaza.

“There is a turtle, a camel, a swan. So they are all over the Plaza, you’ll just have to come and check out. They are on almost every corner,” Goodman said.

This year there is also a Parade of Hearts heart placed near one of the bunnies.

People take pictures and selfies with the bunnies every year. The shopping district has an online map available that shows visitors where all of the bunnies and other animals are placed.

The statues will be in place through April 26.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.