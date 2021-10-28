Theatre in the Park pushing for big multi-million dollar upgrades

SHAWNEE, Kan. — An iconic outdoor theater in Shawnee might soon get a major facelift.

Those who run Theatre in the Park want to raise $25 million dollars to upgrade the facility.

It’s been at Shawnee Mission Park for more than 40 years and instead of slowly repairing all the old equipment, they have dreams of making it even better.

They want to build a roof that would cover the stage and some of the seats so they could still perform when it rains.

The overhang would also come down so they could use the stage in the winter months.

Along with updating the technology, they want to add around 250 permanent seats and move the parking lot to the side.

The entrance would be made bigger and handicap accessible.

More than 33-thousand people went to shows here this summer and most are in favor of these upgrades.

“We sent out a survey and asked patrons and said we’d like to make some upgrades what do you think, and it was a resounding, ‘Yes please! Make some upgrades.'” Tim Bair, Producing Artistic Director for TTIP, said. “Get a new parking lot. Put in some permanent seats. Make your season longer. So that’s something cool.”

They hope to raise the money and have it built within the next six years.

Johnson County Parks and Rec is giving four million dollars and the rest will be raised with private donations.