OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of people escaped this weekend’s cold, rainy weather by ducking inside the Johnson County home and remodeling show.

More than 200 exhibitors showed off the latest home trends and gave customers free advice and inspiration.

From remote-control retractable patio screens, to the latest in kitchen cabinets and innovative storage ideas, to tile that installs in one huge sheet for your shower, 2023 trends were hi-tech, sleek and convenient.

This shower with almost no grout or calk to worry about cleaning was a showstopper.

“The quickest install easy maintenance,” Taylor Hamlett of Virginia Tile said, “They’re porcelain. Very durable. You can use whatever cleaning products. You can put porcelain outside. It’s great for floor, ceiling, walls. You can put it anywhere. Plus you have so many designs and colors you can choose from so the options are endless.”

During the pandemic, so many people were remodeling their homes that contractors were booking jobs 1 to 2 years out. Shipping was also a huge problem. Windows and appliances were extremely hard to come by.

Now, both of those issues have become more manageable…and turnaround time on a remodel is months instead of years.