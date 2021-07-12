Tips for helping kids bounce back from a bad day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bad days happen. And they happen for kids, too.

But as parents, how can we help them reset without fixing their problems for them?

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy says their are four things parents can try.

Listen to your child and reflect back the feelings they express

Acknowledge and validate your child’s feelings vs. minimizing them

Avoid criticism and advice giving

Help your child connect to what they already know makes them feel better

Just like adults, sometimes kids just need a safe landing spot and someone to vent to and as a parent, you are that safe person.

For more parenting advice and resources you can check out the Family Conservancy website.