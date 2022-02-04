KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flowers can be expensive to give for Valentine’s Day, but florists say it doesn’t have to be.

If you can’t afford to send flowers, Sidelines Floral suggests designing your own arrangement. Karyn Brooks said the first step is to decide who will be receiving the arrangement.

“If you’re going to do it yourself, one of the things about roses I want to show you is, Mother Nature does a great job of guarding them.” Brooks said. “You’ll see petals that have stripes like that on the inside, and sometimes on the outside, those are called guard petals and you want to pull them off.”

Brooks also said you don’t want to have any foliage under the waterline in an arrangement.

Adding simple personal touches, like candy, to the arrangement is another one of Brooks’ suggestions. You’ll find other tips and suggestions in the above video.