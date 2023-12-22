KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crime safety experts have a warning for holiday travelers: don’t post on social media while you’re away.

That’s because your family and friends aren’t the only ones who could be following you.

By posting on social media, it’s not only your family and friends who are following you. It’s very easy for criminals to track you down, track where you live, and rob you while you’re away.

From the selfie at the airport to the holiday picture of the family from thousands of miles away, those posts make it easy to identify that you are not at home.

The FBI reported 586,000 burglaries last year. And this year, especially during the holidays, when people are away, their homes are full of newly purchased gifts like electronics, making them perfect targets for thieves.

Here are some easy tips to make sure your home is secure when you’re away:

Make sure to lock all doors and windows before leaving.

Install timers for the lights. It looks like someone is home if the lights are on, which deters thieves.

Limit what you post on social media. Your posts tell a story, and it’s easy for the thieves to follow along and pick their next victim.

Keep good communication with your neighbors. Let them know about your travel plans and report suspicious activity.

You can also see if your local police department will do “vacation checks” for your home.

Bottom line: Don’t post until you get home.