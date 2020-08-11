‘Tracey the Safety Lady’ has 7 products perfect for back to school health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students’ safety is always a big concern around back-to-school time. This year amid the pandemic, there is an even bigger emphasis on creative ways to maintain health.

Tracey “the Safety Lady” Hawkins, joined FOX4 to talk about some good ways to stay safe. She started “SAFETY AND SECURITY SOURCE” in Kansas City in 1995. Here are some products that she suggested.

1. Clothing to kindly remind people of social distancing, created by a local Kansas City woman-owned business. This line was created pre-COVID! For the Love of Peach, “Give Space” anti-microbial line of clothing. Find it on the Love of Peach website.

2. Epson EcoTank printer. Students won’t have to buy ink for 2 years when printing at home in DIY classrooms. It’s a green product, too. Find it on Epson.com.

3. NetStick mobile hot spot. Secure online browsing for students in field trips or DIY home classrooms. Sold online via Sprint/T-Mobile.

4. TIFOSI glasses. These glasses filter harmful blue light for extended time spent looking at a computer screen. Find them on the Tifosi website.

5. Animal Island learning system. It’s a first-of-its-kind hands- and worry-free virtual preschool for toddlers (12-36 months) that comes preloaded with an early preschool curriculum. More information is on the Animal Island website.

6. Coral All in One UV Sterilizer and Dryer. When kids come in from school use chemical-free sterilizer and dryer to clean face masks, calculators, lunch boxes, pens and pencils, etc. Find it on the Coraluv website.

7. Kingston Data Traveler secure USB flash drive for students to save their work securely. Encrypted to keep students data private. Passcode needed to access it. Find it on Kingston’s website.