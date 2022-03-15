KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for traditional Irish food on St. Patrick’s Day, some Kansas City restaurants have you covered.
Food and beverage critic Dave Eckert is dealing up some delicious options you’ll want to try.
Blind Box Barbecue
Located at 13214 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee, KS
Offering a full St. Patrick’s Day menu all week featuring appetizers, entrees, and desserts
Dave’s Suggestions:
- The Dubliner Block
- It includes corned beef, sausage, ribs, and Irish cheeses
- Smoked Corned Beef Reuben
- 1/2 pound of house-brined and smoked corned beef with house-made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on thick marble rye
OurHouseKC
Located at 1815 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO
Live bands and a host of drink specials along with the food items.
Dave’s Suggestions:
- Corned beef burnt end plate
- Includes colcannon, mashed potatoes, cabbage, and toasted marble rye
- End of the Rainbow cupcake
Brady and Fox
Located at 751 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
Open 11am with limited St. Patrick’s Day menu available through the weekend. Debuting a full menu a Tuesday, March 22
Dave’s Suggestions:
- Corned Beef and Cabbage
- Comes with an Irish whiskey-mustard sauce
- Whole Lamb Pie
- Includes homemade pastry with lamb gravy (available starting the 22nd)
Browne’s Irish Marketplace
Located at 3300 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
Variety of Irish food and drink specials available all day
Dave’s Suggestions:
- Reuben
- Includes corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, house-made thousand island dressing, Kerrygold Swiss cheese, KC-made toasted marble rye
- Browne’s Irish Breakfast
- Comes with rashers (Irish back bacon), bankers (Irish sausage), black and white pudding, eggs any style, farmhouse potatoes, sautéed tomatoes, Irish baked beans, and Browne’s Irish soda bread
