KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for traditional Irish food on St. Patrick’s Day, some Kansas City restaurants have you covered.

Food and beverage critic Dave Eckert is dealing up some delicious options you’ll want to try.

Blind Box Barbecue

Located at 13214 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee, KS

Offering a full St. Patrick’s Day menu all week featuring appetizers, entrees, and desserts

Dave’s Suggestions:

The Dubliner Block It includes corned beef, sausage, ribs, and Irish cheeses

Smoked Corned Beef Reuben 1/2 pound of house-brined and smoked corned beef with house-made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on thick marble rye



OurHouseKC

Located at 1815 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO

Live bands and a host of drink specials along with the food items.

Dave’s Suggestions:

Corned beef burnt end plate Includes colcannon, mashed potatoes, cabbage, and toasted marble rye

End of the Rainbow cupcake

Brady and Fox

Located at 751 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO

Open 11am with limited St. Patrick’s Day menu available through the weekend. Debuting a full menu a Tuesday, March 22

Dave’s Suggestions:

Corned Beef and Cabbage Comes with an Irish whiskey-mustard sauce

Whole Lamb Pie Includes homemade pastry with lamb gravy (available starting the 22nd)



Browne’s Irish Marketplace

Located at 3300 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO

Variety of Irish food and drink specials available all day

Dave’s Suggestions:

Reuben Includes corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, house-made thousand island dressing, Kerrygold Swiss cheese, KC-made toasted marble rye

Browne’s Irish Breakfast Comes with rashers (Irish back bacon), bankers (Irish sausage), black and white pudding, eggs any style, farmhouse potatoes, sautéed tomatoes, Irish baked beans, and Browne’s Irish soda bread



