KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City has extended an invitation to young basketball players in the area who want to attend their summer basketball camps.

Third through 12th graders are able to attend the basketball camps this summer.

Kids will spend three days sharpening their basketball skills with UMKC basketball players and staff. The camps will have live games, drills and first-hand experience on what it takes to be a Kansas City Roo.

Coach Marvin Menzies and staff said they’re excited to offer these basketball camp experiences this summer for young players in the Kansas City area.

Here are the UMKC Men’s Basketball camp details:

Youth Camp

Incoming 3rd through 12th graders

$200 per camper

June 26-29

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids Camp

Incoming 2nd through 6th graders

$200 per camper

July 17-20

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both camps will be held at the Swinney Center on UMKC’s campus. You can sign up on kcroos.com.