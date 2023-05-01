KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After reportedly 312,000 football fans showed up to the Union Station and the NFL Experience this past weekend for the NFL Draft, the post-construction has begun.

Union Station has been reopened to the public since Sunday.

Guests can access the Union Station and the West Yards Garage from West Pennway Street and Broadway Boulevard to East Pershing Road.

Here are some places inside the Union Sation that will reopen Monday:

Amtrak passenger access

Science City Store

Regnier Extreme Screen

Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium

Model Train Gallery

Escape Room

Museum of Illusions

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Link between Union Station and Westin Crown Center

Science City

Westin Crown Center

Harvey’s Restaurant, Harvey’s Whistle Stop Cafe, Freight House Pedestrian Bridge, and the post office will reopen on Tuesday.

Union Station says it will share updates in the future on when Union Station’s South Plaza will reopen.