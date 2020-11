KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fewer things pair better than football games and yummy snacks!

Everyone can pop popcorn, but it takes true skill to frost cookies with a Chiefs design. That’s why we pitted FOX4’s Kim, Michelle and Mark together in a confectionary contest!

Vote for your favorite design in the interactive poll below. We will reveal the answers on FOX’s Red Friday show at about 9:55 a.m., Nov. 27.