Vote for your favorite anchor’s Chiefs football player craft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve all been there. Patrick Mahomes makes an incredible throw, Travis Kelce bashes into the end zone, or Tyrann Mathieu makes a beautiful interception, and we imagine ourselves in their shoes. Just for a second.

Well now, FOX4’s anchors have made their dreams into a reality… sort of.

Mark, Kim and Nick’s craft this week was to make themselves into football players! Vote for your favorite creation below! We will announce the winners at the end of the Red Friday show in the 9 o’clock hour today, Oct. 2.

Find a list of materials on FOX4’s Pinterest.