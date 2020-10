KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve all seen people holding posters at football games and wished we could be one of those people made famous for five seconds.

Well now, we are making our own, rooting on the Chiefs through the letters of our station, FOX4 and WDAF! Vote for your favorite design below, and we will announce the winners at the end of our Red Monday show, Oct. 19.

Also, you can make your own poster! It’s pretty simple, but if you want to see a list of supplies, go to FOX4’s Pinterest.