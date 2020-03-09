Vote: Help Abby Eden decide which dress to wear for Kids Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out, which is in just a few weeks and features celebrity guest Kacey Musgraves and FOX4's Abby Eden.

The night, which features a pre-party, dinner, silent & live auctions and, of course, the special guest, raises much-needed funds for club programs.

Abby Eden will be the emcee for the event, but before she attends, she needs your help deciding what to wear. Check out all three gowns from The Gown Gallery in Kansas City, Missouri then cast your vote.

You have until Wednesday, March 11 at 8 a.m. to vote. We will reveal the results on FOX4 News at 9 a.m. that day. Kids Night Out is April 12 at Overland Park Convention Center.