KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out, a fundraiser featuring FOX4’s Abby Eden at the emcee at the Overland Park Convention Center on May 21.

The night will feature a cocktail party, silent and live auctions, dinner and a performance by Brothers Osborne!

Purchase your tickets now before they sell out!

Abby needs your help deciding what dress she should wear. The Gown Gallery provided her with three gowns to choose from and you can cast our vote for your favorite.

Dress #1

An off the shoulder green and blue dress with sparkles all over.

“If you like the sparkle and the glitz, this may be the choice for you,” Abby said.

Dress #2

An elegant fairy tale style dress with purple and green flowers on top.

“I feel like Cinderella in this dress,” Abby said.

Dress #3

A long light blue fairy tale dress with feathers adorned on the shoulders and pockets for the emcees comfort!

“It’s really a comfortable dress, very dramatic. I love the colors. It’s great for spring,” Abby said.

Voting ends on Thursday, May 5 and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 6.