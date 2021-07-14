Vote!: Help Abby Eden pick out her dress for Kids Night Out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out, which is getting close, the fundraiser is at the Overland Park Convention Center on Friday, August 13 at 5 p.m., featuring FOX4’s Abby Eden and a special live performance from Grammy winner Maren Morris.

The night features a cocktail party, silent auction, dinner, live auction, and, of course. Purchase your tickets now before they sell out.

Abby is emceeing for the event, but before she attends, she needs your help deciding what to wear! Check out all three gowns from The Gown Gallery in Kansas City, Missouri then cast your vote.

Voting begins Thursday morning at 4 a.m., you have until Monday, July 19 at 8 a.m. to cast your opinion. We will reveal the winner on the FOX4 Morning Show.