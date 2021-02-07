Watch the best bloopers from a season full of special FOX4 Chiefs shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs fulfilled their mission of returning to the Super Bowl after claiming the franchise’s first title in 50 years last season, and FOX4 enjoyed a fall and winter full of Red Friday shows, transitioning “Red” shows every day of the week leading up to Sunday’s big game.

Embedded in hours upon hours of live and local content, there were numerous occasions where things took a hilarious turn. From questionable singing and dancing, to zings over arts and crafts, enjoy some of the funniest bloopers as seen on KC Kickoff before Sunday’s game.