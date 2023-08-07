OLATHE, Kan. — Summer break is almost over and some empty classrooms in Kansas will start to fill up with kids Thursday.

Meaning now it’s crunch time to get your back-to-school to-do lists done. Luckily, there are a few days left to get the necessary back-to-school tasks checked off your list before you bring your little ones back to school.

One of the many tasks includes making sure your child is up-to-date on their immunizations.

The Cass County Health Department is offering extended hours for back-to-school immunizations. The health department will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this week for walk-ins.

Only school-age children are eligible for immunizations.

Here are details on where you can find the back-to-school clinic:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -18: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Private insurance and Medicaid will be accepted

Self pay: $10 for one, $20 for two or more

At the Health Department Office, 1411 S Commercial Street in Harrisonville

For more information, go to casscounty.com.

On Thursday, the first wave of students will make their way back to the classroom. That group will be Kindergarten through 9th graders and new students in the Gardner Edgerton school district.

On Friday, the remaining high school students in the district plus elementary, 6th and 9th graders in Olathe will have their first day.

Next week, select students in Kansas City, Kansas, Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley will return to school.

Students in Missouri have two weeks before they return to school.