Where to buy your complete Thanksgiving meal with food and bev journalist Dave Eckert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to COVID restrictions and ongoing cases, you might be having a smaller gathering this Thanksgiving. Why not make it a little easier on yourself this year?

Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert joined us on the FOX4 Morning Show to show off some of the incredible eats available in the Kansas City metro.

These places have just the spread for you.

Thanksgiving To-Go

Affare: $55 per person. Family-Style Dishes. affarekc.com

MetropolitanKC: Dinner Package To-Go. Pick up from 9 a.m. – noon on Thanksgiving. alacartekansascity.com

Summit Grill: Meal Pack To-Go. Order by Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. Feeds 4-5 People. $95. Pick up on Thanksgiving 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Third Street Social: Meal Pack To-Go. Feeds 4-5 people. $95. Pick Up at Pearl Tavern on Thanksgiving. Order by Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Thanksgiving Delivered

Kravin’ It Catering: www.kravinitkc.com. $135 Free Delivery In Kansas City Metro Wednesday, November 25th

Dine-In on Thanksgiving

Iron Horse Bar & Grill: 5317 West 151st StreetLeawood, KS. $20 a plate. 12:00-600 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

You can read more from Dave Eckert at Kansas City Homes and Style. You can also follow him on Instagram @eatsanddrinkswithdave.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.