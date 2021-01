KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An online auction kicked off Friday where you can score some really cool Kansas City Chiefs swag! The auction benefits the Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation.

The items include autographed gear from stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones. There’s also a replica championship ring set that commemorates titles won by both the Chiefs and the Royals.

Bidding goes through February 7 at 4 p.m.