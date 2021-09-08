Wings 4 Water: Eat wings, raise money for clean water

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — More then 35 teams will share their wings with judges and the public on Thursday in Lee’s Summit to raise money for clean water.

Wings 4 Water pits the best wings in town against each other in a unique way to raised money for clean water efforts around the world.

The way it works is people try wings from as many different sponsors as they want. If they want to vote for a particular wing, they donate money to that team via credit card or online with their phones.

The team with the most money raised at the end is the winner and 100% of the money is donated to relief efforts.

There is no admission fee and you can register for free online and head to Harris Park Community Center in downtown Lee’s Summit at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.