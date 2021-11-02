Winter Magic opens at Swope Park for holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter Magic is back at Swope Park!

The drive-thru holiday light tunnel will open to the public on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Rec partnered with Jolt Lightning to bring KC the longest animated light tunnel in the Midwest.

Santa Claus will be there waving to children in their vehicles as they drive by.

This year, they also added a Jack Frost’s Winter Blast app option. It is an augmented reality game that kids can play during and after the show.

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of your visit to the park. Drivers start at the 8400 Blue River Road entrance and drive to Oakwood Drive for the more than a mile long experience.

During the week, it costs $20 per car; on the weekends, it’s $25 per car.