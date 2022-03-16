KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is International Women’s Month. To celebrate, FOX4 Film Critic Shawn Edwards is featuring a prominent and groundbreaking woman who has made an impact in the film industry.

Writer and director Jane Campion is one of he most influential directors working today, according to Edwards.

The Wellington, New Zealand native is perhaps best known for directing the 1993 period drama “The Piano” starring Holly Hunter who won Best Actress for the role and Anna Paquin who also won an Oscar for her role — she was 11 years-old.

Campion was nominated for Best Director and won for Best Screenplay for the film. There have only been seven women nominated for Best Director in the history of the Academy Awards.

Recently Campion became the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director for her Netflix film “Power of the Dog.” The film is a gorgeously photographed drama set in 1920’s Montana. It’s nominated for 12 Oscars, more than any other film. The movie showcases Champion’s signature style all while being an acting clinic.

The decorated filmmaker has carved a pathway for many other women directors to follow. She has found decades long success in a male-dominated field. Jane Campion director, writer and industry barrier breaker. AND yes, she’s the front runner to WIN Best Director at this year’s Academy Awards on March 27th, Edwards predicts.

