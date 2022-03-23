KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is International Women’s Month. To celebrate, FOX4 Film Critic Shawn Edwards is featuring a prominent and groundbreaking woman who has made an impact in the film industry.

Actress and stuntwoman Michelle Yeho may be the greatest stuntwoman of all time, according to Edwards.

She’s a former beauty queen and studies ballet at a young age. Edwards said she went on to use those skills in Hong Kong’s martial arts film to excel at choreography used in fight scenes.

She went on to make a name for herself by preforming death-defying stunts, which she still does today, despite contemplating retirement several times.

Yeho almost died preforming a stunt with Jackie Chan, her mentor, in the 1992 Hong Kong film “Supercop.”

When she made the transition to Hollywood, Yeho broke barriers for Asian women. She landed the role as Bond Girl Wai Lin in 1997’s “Tomorrow Never Dies.” It was a breakthrough for her career, and a milestone for other Asian actors, according to Edwards.

Yeho also started in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” She’s also known for only taking roles that are a positive representation of Asian women.

She recently starred in Marvel Studio’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and is also in the upcoming film “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

