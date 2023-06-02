SHAWNEE, Kan. — Featured on FOX4’s Zip Trip to Shawnee, here are the four places you must see next time you visit the Kansas City suburb.

Shawnee Town Museum

Built in 1966 as a way to preserve Shawnee’s history, the Shawnee Historical Society originally called this “Pioneer Town.” But in 1998, the city bought this museum and rebranded it: Shawnee Town 1929.

All the buildings are replicas from the past and represent a different business during the 1920s.

They have a grocery store, ice house, a funeral home, a gas station and typewriter shop, even a farmstead, all meant to transport kids back to the past. It’s located off Johnson Drive and Flint Street, and the cost to get in is $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

Aztec Theater

If you love listening to live music, you must visit the Aztec Theater. It’s an old movie theater, which is why they sell popcorn, and on weekends local bands play at the venue.

Built back in 1927, the Aztec Theater was the place to go in Shawnee to see silent movies. Eventually, they started bringing in talkies. But in 1974, it closed down and stayed closed for 46 years.

A local bank used the space for storage. But in 2017, Chris Calkins and his family bought the theater. They grew up in Shawnee and dreamed of restoring the theater to its former glory.

His family spent three-and-a-half years restoring it and reopened it in 2020. You can now visit any weekend of the year to take in a local band while basking in the history of this old movie theater.

Splash Cove

On a hot day, you’ll want to cool down at Splash Cove. It’s the perfect place to come with your kids as they can spend hours splashing in the water.

The city built Splash Cove back in 2007 to replace their aging East Pool, which had reached the end of its life.

They built Splash Cove in a downtown park right on off Johnson Drive. With so many young families moving to Shawnee, they wanted a fun pool for kids 7 years old and younger. This one features a 350-gallon conch shell that drops every two minutes, the world’s smallest wave pool, slides, and two zero-depth entry pools.

They are open all summer, and the cost to get in is $6 for residents, $10 for nonresidents.

Drastic Measures

To get into our final must see, you must knock. If the light is red, it’s full, but if it’s green, you’re free to step inside Drastic Measures.

Drastic Measures is a cocktail bar located on Nieman and Johnson Drive. Jay Sanders and his four partners opened Drastic Measures three years ago. They were excited about the future of downtown Shawnee as a place where people hang out as craft breweries and other local businesses are all now investing in this area.

Drastic Measures serves 16 drinks with a menu that rotates every two months. Jay is now in the process of opening a wine bar next door called Wild Child.

So after a long day of exploring Shawnee, you can end your day with a tasty cocktail. Cheers!