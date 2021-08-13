Cockrell Mercantile: Take a step into the past for a shopping experience unlike any other

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Located just off Old 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit, you’ll find a charming village called Cockrell Mercantile. It’s a collection of former homes and buildings from the late 1890s – transformed into a shopping experience unlike any other.

“The idea was John Perucca’s idea. We bought the store from him in 2005. So, he had that vision and I could see that vision carried through. Trying to turn this little town into a village of stores,” owner Becky Glaze said.

In fact, it might even look familiar. Perucca, who founded Pryde’s Old Westport kitchen store, also founded Cockrell Mercantile. As a former employee of Pryde’s, Glaze was the perfect person to take over as owner.

“I always had a little bit of this in my soul I think, after working at Pryde’s. And it was just a perfect fit for me, honestly. The customer service, the decorating, setting the tables, it ended up being a good fit,” she described.

Whether you’re an old pro in the kitchen, or just starting out, you’ll find what you need in one of these five shops.

“Oh my gosh we have almost everything a cook or a baker could need for their kitchens, for their household supplies, for entertaining,” Glaze said.

“We have gourmet foods, we have table linens, we have cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, we even have a little boutique with candles, scarves, handbags, jewelry.”

Don’t blink – or you might miss this delightful destination.

“You feel like you’re way outside in the country, but you’re literally only five minutes from town and there is something here for everyone.”