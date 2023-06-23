LENEXA, Kan. — When you visit Lenexa, the first place you must see is the Public Market. Whether you want a donut and coffee – or an enchilada – there is something for everyone at this unique gathering place.

Lenexa residents dreamed up the Public Market more than 20 years ago.

They wanted a fun place to gather with the family.

When city officials decided to move downtown Lenexa to open land in the west, the city manager at the time flew to Milwaukee fell in love with its food hall and brought the concept back to Kansas.

There are eight restaurants under one roof, all serving different types of food.

There’s an incubator kitchen where chefs can rent a space and test their recipes to see if they can be successful before investing in opening a restaurant somewhere else.

Besides food, you can visit the art in city hall, buy some fresh produce at the farmer’s market, or take a swim at the Shawnee Mission Aquatics Center.

Black Hoof Park

You’ll want to burn off that meal by visiting one of the 36 parks in Lenexa. The largest is Black Hoof Park, where you can rent a kayak and enjoy all the beautiful nature around you.

The city built the 231-acre park as a solution to rain runoff in the western part of the city while creating an amenity for all to enjoy. It opened in 2008. Besides kayaking, you can walk, run, or bike the two-mile path around Lake Lenexa. You can fish. The kids can play on the playgrounds.

Or you can play disc golf. The city just opened up an 18-hole disc golf course earlier this year, along with a nine-hole family course, giving you a great reason to get outside and enjoy some fresh air.

Map’s Coffee and Chocolates

Hungry again? Why not visit Map’s Coffee and Chocolates in Old Towne Lenexa. The owner, Vincent Rodríguez, originally opened the space up as a bike shop.

But he also bought a roaster and started making coffee in the back of the store. A few years later, he sold the bike shop to focus solely on coffee. Realizing he could also make chocolate out of the same roaster, he slent a year perfecting his chocolate recipes and now sells both.

Maps is one of a handful of locally owned stores in Old Towne Lenexa, which was the original downtown next the railroad when Lenexa was formed in 1869.

Limitless Brewery

And you’ll want to end you visit in Lenexa with a cold beer from Limitless Brewery.

Emily Mobley, one of the owners, her husband, her brother-in-law and a friend imagined the brewery before they even started learning how to brew. They wanted to build a place where people could gather and knew Lenexa needed a brewery.

They opened in 2018 and moved into their new building off 95th near Lackman last December. They are the largest brewery in Johnson County with 190 barrels of fermentation, and they make a dozen different flavors of beer.

They also host a ton of events, doing what they can to bring all of Lenexa together.