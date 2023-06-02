SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee is in northwestern Johnson County stretching east to west from Switzer Road all the way past Kansas Highway 7, ending near the Kansas River. It neighbors Kansas City suburbs Lenexa, Overland Park, De Soto and Merriam – as well as some parts of Wyandotte County.

Originally called “Gum Springs,” this area is rich with history that begins around the 1820’s.

“This was an area originally settled by the Osage, they were the indigenous tribe to this area. Then the Shawnee tribe was moved in here from Ohio in the 1820’s,” museum director Charlie Paulter said.

The town also has deep farming roots. Many would take their product and haul it to Kansas City, Missouri, where the “City Market” now lives, and sell their products to be distributed across the Midwest.

“We are a farming community. What makes us unique is that those families from several generations ago are still here,” Mayor Michelle Distler said.

“Gum Springs” was changed to Shawnee in 1922 when the city was reincorporated.

Shawnee is now home to over 67,000 people, making it the fourth-most populous city in Kansas, and the seventh in the Kansas City metro.

It is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live and work in both the KC area and in the entire state.

“We have so many things for families. We are very family focused. We have a lot of family-owned restaurants and franchises, and all of these wonderful things,” Mayor Distler said.

All of these reasons and more make Shawnee a great place for a short Zip Trip.