PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Pleasant Hill is well-known as home to the local National Weather Service office for the Kansas City area. And while meteorologists keep an eye on the weather, we’re training our eyes on some “must sees” when you visit the city.

A definite must see are the bike trails. Pleasant Hill is on the Rock Island and Katy Trails. In 2021, 7,000 riders used the trails. If you’re so inclined, you can ride from Pleasant Hill all the way to St. Louis.

At the end of those trails you may need a quick cup of joe, but it’s not your typical cup; it’s specialty craft coffee. One of the must sees in Pleasant Hill is historic downtown. FOX4 visited Press Monkey Studio, which is a combination between coffee and T-shirts.

Former Hallmark artist Brian Pilachowski designs the shirts and called his sister-in-law out of retirement to start brewing. She says the combination studio/coffee shop is like a home away from home.

“(It’s) a gathering place, a place for the communities gathering, a place where you get this positive sense of belonging. It’s not just a strip mall coffee shop and an in-and-out kind of thing, or a franchise. It’s the heartbeat of the downtown community,” Martha Drasny said.

Just a few minutes from downtown you’ll find the city lake. It’s another must see where you can visit to boat or picnic. There’s also disc golf and a bike trail nearby that was carved out by volunteers.

If you want to grab a souvenir on your way home, stop by the Cactus Shack. Where else can you find a life-sized rooster among other colorful keepsakes? The Cactus Shack attracts people from all over the country.