PLEASANT HILL, Mo. – FOX4 has two “detours” you can make along the way to or from Pleasant Hill, both are off 50 Highway.

In Lone Jack, Missouri, the Civil War Battlefield Museum & Soldier’s Cemetery is the oldest Civil War Museum in Jackson County.

“I think people don’t realize how important the Battle of Lone Jack was to the history of Jackson County. And you’d be surprised of the number of people who didn’t realize there was a battle right smack in the middle of our town,” curator Alinda Miller said.

“The only difference is now there’s different buildings and homes on both sides of the road. But on August 16, 1862, the people who lived here in town were hiding under beds, and in cellars and in their dressers, anything to get out of the line of fire.”

The Battlefield Museum opened about 100 years later in 1963 thanks to President Harry S. Truman.

“Truman came here and realized there was a lot of history here that no one was protecting, so he got Jackson County Parks and Rec to purchase the site. He’s the reason we have the soldiers saved in the cemetery and the museum here to tell people about what happened here,” Miller said.

“We always encourage people to go out to the cemetery. This is one of the only places in the United States where Union and Confederate soldiers are still buried on the battlefield, and it’s not a national cemetery.”

The Lone Jack Civil War Battlefield Museum & Soldier’s Cemetery is open Thursday through Sunday. Admission runs $5 for adults and is free for children 6 years old and younger.

Thirteen minutes east in Kingsville, Powell Gardens is in full bloom.

“Powell Gardens has been around for over 30 years. We have about 175 acres that are open to the public and we have eight themed gardens that are within the grounds,” education manager Caitlin Eckard told FOX4.

“We expanded the size of a lot of forts, so we brought back some forts left from last year, and we have four brand new forts this year.”

The “Festival of Butterflies” is also back for its 26th year. This year’s festival will feature monarch and queen butterflies through August 6th.

Powell Gardens is open Tuesday through Sunday. You can purchase tickets on its website.