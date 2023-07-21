KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re headed to Strawberry Hill, FOX4 has two “detours” you can make along the way, both are on the Missouri side of the state line.

In Kansas City, Missouri, the Arabia Steamboat Museum is a time capsule of life in the 1850’s.

“When the Arabia sank in 1856, it was on its way up to stock up 16 different towns along the American frontier. It had 200 tons of every day building supplies, hardware, clothing, food, literally anything that someone needed to live on the frontier, it was on this boat,” museum manager Matt Hawley said.

The Arabia and its precious cargo was recovered from a Kansas cornfield more than a century later in 1988. The Arabia’s collection is a work in progress as preservationists continue to clean the artifacts for display.

“Boat sinkings back in this day was a fairly common thing. For them back then it was like, if we can get to it, great. If not, it’s insured and it’s just the stuff of today. It didn’t mean anything more than the shoes and jeans we’re all wearing today. It was lost. It’s easier just to go get another load and keep on going,” Hawley explained.

The Arabia Steamboat Museum is open seven days a week.

“You don’t need to buy a ticket in advance. You just come to the gift shop, purchase your ticket and just come down and see an incredible story,” Hawley said.

Eleven minutes south, near the Country Club Plaza, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art connects the metro to the art of our time.

“Our exhibitions change every few months and engage works that really deal with ideas that are related to contemporary life and the world around us,” marketing and communications manager Louise Forster said.

“We also are all focused on contemporary artists, meaning the artist whose work is on view, you can interact with them either here at the museum through programming or on social media. They’re all working today.”

The museum’s restaurant features a floor-to-ceiling installation of more than 100 paintings.

“Café Sebastienne is a beloved institution at Kemper Museum. It’s one of the most artful dining spaces in the city. It’s a really beautiful place to enjoy a meal. It’s open for lunch Wednesday through Friday and for brunch on the weekends,” Forster said.

The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art is open Wednesday through Sunday offering more than 60 programs throughout the year.

“Kemper Museum is totally free. Parking, admissions, programs, we never charge. You can always find out what’s happening at the museum at kemperart.org or on social media following us at Kemper Museum,” Forster said.