KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sitting on the eastern part of Kansas City, Kansas is a neighborhood known as Strawberry Hill, or as the locals affectionately say, “The Hill.”

The neighborhood is known for its rich eastern European culture welcoming immigrants from Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Russia in the early 1900s.

“After the flood of 1903 they came up the hill they discovered wild strawberries, called it ‘Strawberry Hill,’” Christy Ubelaker said.

But The Hill has also served as a safe haven for other groups.

“There’s also a tie into the Wyandottes. They came here in 1843 because of the Indian Removal Act and strawberries are very sacred to them. They don’t say their loved ones died; they say they’re walking among the strawberries,” Ubelaker said.

The neighborhood has seen major changes and historic events since it was established – like the Spanish Flu of 1918 – the virus, wiping out a good portion of the population. And in 1957, over 200 homes were taken down to make way for the I-70 bridge – forcing many Strawberry Hill residents to move to other areas of the neighborhood – some even leaving the area.

Strawberry Hill has always had a mix of populations, but arguably no group has a larger showing than the Croatian community. Everywhere you look, you’ll see markings of red, white and blue, especially at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church.

“They built a church. It was built in 1909 and then they formed a big Croatian community and this one of the only Catholic Croatian churches left in the country,” Kenny Yarnovich said.

The church not only acts as a house of worship but as a place to enjoy sports. If you’ve never been down to Saint John’s club room during a Croatian soccer game, you’re seriously missing out.

Today, Strawberry Hill’s community continues to grow with children who grew up here coming back to give love to the old neighborhood. But of course, The Hill is always welcoming new visitors.

“Strawberry Hill technically runs from Fourth Street to Sixth Street from Central Avenue to Minnesota Avenue. So that’s kind of the parameter. There’s other people on the other sides who say Strawberry Hill, but that’s okay, we welcome new people all the time,” Yarnovich said.