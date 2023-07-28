LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Located just a few miles south of Kansas City, you’ll find the booming community of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Over 100 years ago Lee’s Summit started out as an 11 block town, named Strother.

“William B. Howard moved back to Kentucky that’s where he was from and then returned to this area. He knew the value of this area from an agricultural perspective and then in 1865 he platted the town of Strother and then in 1868 it was known as the town of Lee’s Summit,” Lee’s Summit City Manager Mark Dunning said.

One thing the town is known for is its close proximity to the railroad. The “Summit” in Lee’s Summit marks the town’s elevation on the historic Missouri Pacific Railroad.

The population of the suburb has also grown over the years.

“We’ve incrementally grown over time. In my mind probably in the mid 60’s we had a manufacturing plant here called Western Electric that was a big job creator for this community,”Dunning said.

Lee’s Summit consists of more than 101,000 people according to the 2020 Census. That’s a 40% jump compared to 2000 Census. That economic growth has led to a thriving downtown area full of business owners wanting to open their doors to you.

“We have a very vibrant downtown. A great night scene with numerous establishments, watering holes if you will. So we encourage folks to come and visit Lee’s Summit if you’ve never been here,” Dunning said.

Whether you’re looking for a place to have dinner or a day out on the water, the people of Lee’s Summit will take care of you like you’re one of their own.

“Small town values. Were very welcoming, we take care of each other, we look out for one another here. So we’re a very welcoming community,” Dunning said.