LENEXA, Kan. — Located in northwestern Johnson County, bordering towns such as Overland Park, Shawnee, Olathe, and De Soto, you’ll find Lenexa.

“We’re intersected by a ton of different highways, all of those go through Lenexa in some fashion,” Lenexa Parks and Recreation Director Logan Waller said.

Platted in 1869 by Octave Chanute, it was only 42 acres at the time. Now Lenexa has parks even larger than that. The name “Lenexa” is a derivation of the name “Na-Nex-Se” – the name of Shawnee tribe chief Thomas Blackhoof’s wife.

During the 19th century, Lenexa was a popular stop along some historic trails.

“The Santa Fe trail came through an edge of Lenexa. That’s kinda how we got our start. It was a day’s ride from Westport, so we kinda became this stop along the trail,” Waller said.

The now fast-growing suburb is home to almost 58,000 people. That’s almost 20,000 more people than just two decades ago.

Lenexa’s new downtown district, which was the product of a community visioning process, came to life in 2017. The 200-acre City Center development is located off 87th and Renner, which is also where FOX4 is located for most of Friday’s Zip Trip.

Waller says City Center is packed with things to see and do, but it’s just one of several areas of town you should visit when coming here.

“Farmers market here on campus, a ton of restaurant. You also need to go out to Sar Ko Trails Park. I call that the heart of Lenexa, just a blast to be in,” Waller said.

Those things and much more make Lenexa a great stop for a Zip Trip.