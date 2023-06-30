HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — If you decide to make a trip to Harrisonville, Missouri, we have some “detours” you can make along the way, one on each side of the state line.

About 15 minutes east of Harrisonville, in Garden City, Yaya’s Alpaca Farm attracts thousands of visitors every year from all around the world.

“We have an auditorium here. We sit people in here for about 45 minutes of the tour and explain to them where the animal comes from, what we do with it, why we have it, and then we give them a bag of food and take them out there for a while,” said Karl Blandin with Yaya’s Alpaca Farm.

The farm is home to 65 alpacas and one llama.

“These animals will leave you in awe when you first see them. They just look like a live cuddly teddy bear,” Blandin said.

“God left their top front teeth out, and they have no claws and have a pad on the bottom of their foot. They’re really kind of defenseless, so therefore they’re there safe enough for the little ones.”

The farm features a number of products made with the alpacas’ fleece.

“We have machines back there, and we make product out of it or we send it off to a factory and they make product,” Blandin said.

The farm also sells some of its alpacas each year.

“So if you need to take two of them home, we’ll fix you up,” Blandin said.

Yaya’s Alpaca Farm offers tours six days a week. You can reserve your spot online.

Across state line in Louisburg, Kansas, the Louisburg Cider Mill Country Store is open for business.

“A lot of people think we’re only open during the fall season for our family farm and fall activities, but we’re actually open year-round,” marketing manager Susan Johnston said.

And there are plenty of treats to find at the store.

“We have all kinds of goodies in our country store, from donuts, cider, hot cider, cold cider, cider slushies, and then tons of candies, pies, hard cider, Lost Trails Soda, lemonades, and we also have hard cider now in our tasting room,” Johnston said.

The tasting room is home to a variety of hard cider flavors to try.

“In our summer months, May through August, the second Saturday, we have our ‘Junque n’ Donuts’ where the parking lot is full of vendors from handmade goods to antiques,” Johnston said.

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

“The third weekend of the month is our Lost Trails Days, so we offer free tours of our Lost Trails Soda that we make right here,” she said.

You can find more events on Louisburg Cider Mill’s website.