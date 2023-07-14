PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — About 34 miles southeast of Kansas City sits Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Located in Cass County, Pleasant Hill houses over 8,000 people according to the most recent U.S. census.

Pleasant Hill was named so because it was a, “pleasant situation on an elevated prairie.” This is accurate, according to current resident and former city administrator Mark Randall.

“The town started in the early 1820’s up where 7 Highway is, that’s what gave the town its name. And eventually the town grew down to this valley,” Randall described.

That may also be the reason the town was a stop for stagecoach riders in the 18th century between Lexington, Missouri and Fort Scott, Kansas. Fourth-generation Pleasant Hill resident Jeff Wilson says he believes that’s what got his family here.

“I’m pretty sure my great, great grandfather, I think the wagon broke down… they came to town, they had a farm in Strasburg, moved to town,” Wilson said.

The railroad industry brought big changes in 1865. Businesses in Pleasant Hill’s “Old Town” were moved south to the area locals are familiar with today.

Fast forward to 1994, like its close neighbor Harrisonville, the Pleasant Hill downtown historic district was put on the list for the National Register of Historic Places.

If you want a deeper look at the town’s rich history, just head over to the Pleasant Hill Historical Society Museum. The building hasn’t lost its original 1904 look.

If you’re looking for a pleasant day trip not far from KC, look no further than Pleasant Hill, Missouri.