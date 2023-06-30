HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Home to just over 10,000 people, Harrisonville is filled with nearly 190 years of history and attractions.

Here are four must-see stops in Harrisonville all filled with decades of stories:

Red Barn Ranch

The first must-see has an interesting backstory, but it’s turned into what we now know as Red Barn Ranch.

Located just two miles north of Harrisonville, this ranch was born out of necessity.

When Matt Moreland bought the land 10 years ago, it was to farm and sell pumpkins. But when he couldn’t sell them, he thought bigger.

Red Barn Ranch has grown into a full farm learning experience for kids and adults. Whether you want to break a sweat or just enjoy nature with your family, the ranch has a little bit of everything.

And they’re preparing to add more as part of their annual sunflower festival in July.

Town Square

Our next must-see attraction will bring you right to the heart of town.

In recent years, there’s been a conscious effort to attract new businesses to Harrisonville while also preserving the town’s history. The town square is where that comes together.

If you follow the brick streets, you’ll find more than a dozen businesses.

But expect to see a few new shops open soon as the city and volunteers are working to revitalize the square and make sure it’s the place to spend part of your day.

Cass County Public Library

There’s no better place to learn about the history of Harrisonville than at the Cass County Public Library.

Opened in 1947, the time has come for the library system to undergo a massive transformation as part of a four-year strategic plan.

That means they’ll be updating facilities as well as growing the library’s reach and membership.

By 2026, the spaces and faces will be very different but the mission will remain the same: ensure the community has access to services and resources.

Sharp-Hopper Log Cabin

The final must-see stop in Harrisonville will take you back to the early 1800s.

The Sharp-Hopper Log Cabin stands today as a reminder of the beginning when pioneers traveled west and settled in what is now known as Cass County.

The two-room cabin was almost destroyed in the 1970s but was instead dismantled and rebuilt near the town square in 1976.

Today, the structure shows us a time before the Civil War when the West was wide open.

The Cass County Historical Society maintains the cabin and provides tours for those who want to go back in time.