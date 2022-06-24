The Shops of Prairie Village

With touches of the iconic Country Club Plaza, including a clock tower, the shops were designed by J.C. Nichols. The area has been a traditional meeting and shopping spot since 1948, with everything from restaurants to boutiques to satisfy any taste.

Harmon Park

Named after Mayor Austin Harmon, who was in office between 1979 and 1983, the park features a giant playground and community garden. Whether you’re a retiree who wants to stay active and play tennis, or a kid looking for fun, there’s all kinds of playground equipment and a newly-built skate park.

Cafe Provence

While you may feel like you’re in France, Cafe Provence is a Top 100 restaurant right here in Prairie Village. The same family has run the restaurant for the past 20 years, helping guests feel right at home in the Country-Chic bistro. From white table cloths to attentive staff, you’ll feel like a jetsetter dining on fine French cuisine.

Meadowbrook Inn

Featuring a pond and a park, the Meadowbrook Inn is a luxury hotel. Enjoyed by families, the hotel has several dining options, easy access to enjoy the outdoors, and used to be the Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club before it was redeveloped. A stay will make you feel like a star, just ask recent guests Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.