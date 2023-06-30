HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Home to just over 10,000 people, Harrisonville was platted almost 190 years ago in 1836.

“We (were) the frontier civilization here in Missouri,” historian and lifelong resident John Foster said.

Harrisonville played a central role in the Civil War nearly three decades later, he said.

“We had slave owners in Cass County and in Harrisonville, and when Kansas wanted to be a state, that’s when all the disagreement came about,” Foster said. “That’s how I understand it.”

Now the county seat of Cass County, the history of Harrisonville doesn’t stop there.

Even though it had already been around for over 100 years, the town’s popular downtown square earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

Around about 2008, the town had a period where it didn’t grow. But in the past six years, Harrisonville has been thriving for a small Missouri town. Foster credits a former mayor for the progress.

“She had a fresh set of eyes on it, (saw) the potential we needed,” Foster said. “We’ve got a good city staff, good city council.”

From historic attractions to great community, those are just a few reasons to zip over to Harrisonville.