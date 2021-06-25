Home away from home: How Lake Olathe is welcoming in people of all ages

OLATHE, Kan. — For people in the Kansas City area, you don’t have to travel far to feel like you’re on vacation. About 30 minutes south of downtown, you can find some rest and relaxation at Lake Olathe.

Adrienne Lund, Olathe’s strategic marketing manager, said the city has been working to make the spot more interactive.

“Until recently, we’ve made it more of an active park,” Lund said. “You have tons of stuff to do out here for the whole family whether it’s walking on the trails or going to the spray ground, and specifically the beach. It’s just another opportunity to have a staycation this summer.”

For those feeling adventurous, they might want to rent a kayak or paddle board, while others kick back on the beach.

According to a 2017 study, this beach makes the City of Olathe one of the best beach towns in America.

“We’re not quite sure how we got on that list, but we welcome it, especially now that we actually have a swim beach for people to come out and enjoy. Yeah, I would consider it one of the best beaches,” Lund said.

The area is a kid’s paradise. For little ones who stop by, there’s the spray ground and the nature playground.

For the bigger kids, there’s the aqua park where you can jump, slide, swing and splash, all for $10 an hour.

No matter your age, city workers believe that there’s something for everyone at Lake Olathe.

“There’s things for kids to do, things for adults to do,” Lund added. “It’s really a place for the whole family to come out an enjoy, have a good time. And hopefully tell their friends and family about it and they’ll come out as well.”